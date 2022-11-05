Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene lies about the debt ceiling and COVID-19 in under 30 seconds

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 18:35 Hits: 5

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) is demanding that Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling and shut down the government if they retake control of Congress after the midterm elections.

During a Saturday appearance on twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic on Real America's Voice, Greene also wrongly claimed that the debt limit is tied to federal spending. It is an arbitrary cap on borrowing money to cover expenses that the government has already incurred. Failing to authorize an increase could result in the US defaulting on its debts. Such a scenario would have an enormously destabilizing impact on the global economy.

But that is not what Greene wants her right-wing supporters to believe.

"What we have to do is, Republicans, when we're in control of the purse and we're setting these appropriation bills, and our budget is – we have to refuse to raise the debt ceiling. We have to get spending back under control and we have to do that by any means possible. And if that means a government shutdown, then I'll be calling for a government shutdown," Greene said as the crowd cheered behind her. "Because this government – and you can see the people support what I'm saying, Steve – because this government shut our country down with those COVID shutdowns."

Here again, Greene is lying.

Donald Trump was president and there was a GOP majority in the Senate when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020. By the time President Joe Biden took office, nearly 700,000 Americans had lost their lives. In fact, January 2021 was the deadliest month up until that point.

