Watch: Sarah Palin suggests only white suburban 'mama grizzlies' care about the safety of their 'cubs'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 19:20 Hits: 5

Former Republican half-term Alaska Governor and failed 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin suggested to right-wing Newsmax anchor Eric Bolling on Saturday that only white suburban women care about keeping their kids safe.

“But yeah. White suburban women - they’re the ones in the grocery store. They’re the ones making sure that their kids are safe walking to school and getting home. And they see that the trajectory that we are on, Eric, in our country, it's not good. It's going down. Something has to change," said Palin, who also lost a special election to the United States House of Representatives to Democrat Mary Petola in a special election on August 30th.

"White suburban woman – most women in general – we're not stupid," Palin continued. She then repeated her claim that only people who look like her are concerned about protecting their offspring.

READ MORE: 'Really?!' Bewildered Sarah Palin implodes after losing congressional race to a Democrat

"White suburban women, we want a change and we want to get back on track and we want safety for our kids," she said. "I think of it as a bunch of mama grizzlies out there looking to, to support, defend, that next generation and we will rear up on our hind legs and we will do anything that we can to defend our cubs."



Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: 'Bipartisan support': Lisa Murkowski endorses a Democrat over Sarah Palin in Alaska House race

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/11/sarah-palin-mama-grizzlies-cubs/