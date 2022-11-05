The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Transatlantic ‘Route du Rhum’ sailing race delayed due to unsafe weather

Transatlantic ‘Route du Rhum’ sailing race delayed due to unsafe weather The 12th edition of the transatlantic race affectionately named the Route du Rhum (the Rhum Road) has been postponed due to bad weather and hazardous sailing conditions. The race that starts in Saint Malo in France and ends in Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe — also known as the queen of transatlantic solo Yacht races — is considered to be one of the most diverse to date due to the wide range of ages and genders of the participants. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Saint-Malo, France, reports.

