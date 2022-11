Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 21:51 Hits: 1

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Saturday urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure that respect for human rights is central to the social network following his sacking of around half the company's employees.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/technology/20221105-un-urges-musk-to-ensure-twitter-respects-human-rights-amid-massive-layoffs