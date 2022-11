Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 23:28 Hits: 2

Elon Musk has signaled his intent to loosen Twitter's guardrails. The use of racial slurs quickly surged in an apparent test of his tolerance level. As Twitter users consider whether to stay or go, the debate is especially fraught for people of color.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/1105/Influencers-debate-leaving-Twitter-but-where-would-they-go?icid=rss