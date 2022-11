Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 07:31 Hits: 3

Russia launched fresh drone attacks on targets in central Ukraine as Kyiv's forces fought pitched battles in the east and Moscow-appointed authorities continued to evacuate people from Kherson in the south in apparent preparation to stave off a potential Ukrainian offensive.

