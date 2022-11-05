Polio Vaccination Campaign 2nd Round Begins in Uganda

Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 02:54 Hits: 2

8.7 million children under five years old will be covered by the second round of the door-to-door polio vaccination campaign, running until November 10.

The new oral polio vaccine (nOPV2) will be distributed house-to-house throughout the country, except in Mubende, Kassanda, Wakiso, Mukono, and the country's capital, Kampala, affected by the current Ebola outbreak.

Some 72 000 immunization teams consisting of health workers, village health teams (VHTs) and local council representatives (LC1s) will carry out the campaign.

According to the country's Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, "the Ministry of Health remains committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure that all children receive essential routine immunization services, including polio vaccination."

For Dr. Samuel Bawa, Coordinator of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in Uganda, a polio-free world requires "a strong public health system that is capable of responding to public health threats and emergencies that affect populations around the world."

In October 2006, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Uganda polio-free, having not recorded any endemic polio cases in 10 years. However, an outbreak was reported in the country in 2021. Fecal samples collected in the capital, Kampala, tested positive.

According to the WHO, the virus, which is transmitted via the fecal-oral route and by aerosol droplets, mostly affects children under 5 years old.

