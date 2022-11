Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 21:13 Hits: 2

Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant is now running on backup generators. The national nuclear power authorities assume that the Kremlin intends to connect the plant to Russia's grid.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zaporizhzhia-power-plant-no-longer-connected-to-ukraine-grid/a-62976178?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf