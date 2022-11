Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 23:57 Hits: 2

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the way the Ontario government enacted the legislation an "attack on people’s fundamental rights." Some 55,000 education workers are on strike despite the law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/education-workers-flout-controversial-law-in-ontario-canada/a-63657049?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf