Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 18:25 Hits: 1

The French government on Wednesday announced a bill that would create a specific residence permit to enable illegal immigrants who work in understaffed sector to legalise their status. The new measure aims to fight the exploitation of undocumented migrants and comes at a time when many European countries are experiencing labour shortages.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20221104-france-attempts-to-match-immigration-policies-with-labour-needs