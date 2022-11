Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 20:38 Hits: 1

Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden's membership of NATO until the two countries take the necessary "steps", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221104-turkey-warns-finland-sweden-must-take-steps-before-joining-nato