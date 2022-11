Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 19:53 Hits: 1

Imran Khan survives attack but inspires little faith in electorate disillusioned by politicians and their ties to the military.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2022/1104/Imran-Khan-is-stable-after-march-shooting.-Is-Pakistan?icid=rss