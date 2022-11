Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 15:51 Hits: 1

The choice to escape an oppressive regime by leaving one’s country invariably provokes a great deal of self-righteousness among regime opponents who leave and those who remain. The bitter rift that often develops between people who should be on the same side but made different existential choices is a victory for such regimes.

