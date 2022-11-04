From Terrorist Backer to Kingmaker: Itamar Ben-Gvir Israeli Far Right Help Netanyahu Regain Power

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 12:10 Hits: 4

Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return as Israel’s prime minister, with Tuesday’s election results showing his Likud Party and far-right allies winning enough seats to form a parliamentary majority. This includes far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who openly supports the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, vows to crack down on the LGBTQ community and was once convicted of racist incitement against Arabs. “This is going to be a whole new level of power for the extreme right in the government,” says Natasha Roth-Rowland, editor and writer at +972 Magazine, who studies right-wing Jewish extremism.

