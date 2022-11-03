Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene says Paul Pelosi is to blame for his near-fatal assault as he leaves hospital

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 23:30 Hits: 4

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Trump supporters at a Sioux City, Iowa rally Thursday that Paul Pelosi is to blame for his own assault, just as the Speaker’s husband was being released from the hospital after being bludgeoned with a hammer in a “near-fatal” attack that left him unconscious in a pool of his own blood.

As she made her remarks news broke that Pelosi had just been released from a six-day stint in hospital, where he was operated on for a skull fracture and damage to his arm and hands. The Washington Post reports court records reveal his attacker was trying to wrestle control of a hammer, “striking Mr. Pelosi in the head at full force with the hammer, which knocked Mr. Pelosi unconscious.”

“He was unresponsive for about three minutes, the documents say, ‘waking up in a pool of his own blood.’ It is not clear whether that blood was from his head or from the injuries to his arm and hands.”

Greene had a different take: “Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged out illegal alien that should have been deported and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” she told the crowd.

Greene began her speech by attacking Democrats across the country.

“In less than two years everyone, Democrats have proven that they can’t be trusted with power,” Greene said. “But we already knew that, didn’t we? They’re running for office claiming Republicans are destroying democracy. But yet it’s Democrats who are destroying our country.

“Democracy is the government for the people. But everything the Democrats have done has hurt the people, she said, which is demonstrably a lie.

“Under the reign of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, we now have the highest inflation over 40 years. The American people can’t afford food, can’t afford their bills and can’t afford gas. And with Democrats in charge, we’re on the verge of a diesel fuel crisis. Can you imagine no diesel fuel? They have destroyed our American energy independence. Joe Biden did that.,” she said, again, in a provably false lie.

“The U.S. now has the highest crime we’ve seen in decades, where Americans are robbed, stabbed, raped, kidnapped, carjacked and murdered, but only – the only crime victim you hear about from Democrats in the media is Paul Pelosi,” Greene told supporters in another provable lie.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged out illegal alien that should have been deported and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” she said, literally blaming Pelosi for his own assault. (It is not known if Pelosi is a gun owner. It is not a requirement in America to own a gun.)

“But Democrats in the media completely ignore horrific crimes against Americans every day. They ignore the illegal alien crime spree with drugs flooding across our border. With fentanyl poisonings every single day. Democrats have ripped our border wide open. But the only border they care about is Ukraine. Not America’s southern border. Under Republicans not another penny will go to Ukraine,” Greene promised, in another of her statements showing support for the murderous authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Our country comes first.”

Watch below or at this link.

