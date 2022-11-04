Another Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine

Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 00:48 Hits: 4

According to the Ministry, the returned soldiers were airlifted for medical treatment at Armed Forces facilities in Moscow.

"As many as 107 Russian service members, who faced mortal danger in captivity, returned from Kiev-controlled territory on November 3 due to negotiations." "All those released are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Of the released Russian soldiers, 65 are from the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republics (LPR), the Acting Head of Russia's DPR Denis Pushilin said via his Telegram channel.

The exact number of prisoners were handed over to Ukraine, Pushilin said, noting that they are "mostly members of the Armed Service of Ukraine."

This is the second major prisoner exchange between the warring nations in less than a week. On October 29, 50 Russian and 52 Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged, according to authorities in both countries.

Also, on October 17, Russia and Ukraine carried out another exchange. This time, many returnees from the Russian side were civilian sailors. 110 Russian citizens returned home, while 108 Ukrainian female soldiers were sent to Ukraine.

