Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 06:56 Hits: 5

The German chancellor's trip to China has an economic emphasis but Scholz vowed not to shy away from difficult issues. There are concerns at home in Germany and abroad about the visit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-scholz-meets-xi-jinping-in-china-visit/a-63645882?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf