Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 07:34 Hits: 6

During a visit to South Korea, the German president criticized the North for repeatedly jeopardizing international security and urged Pyongyang to resume talks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-steinmeier-denounces-north-korean-missile-tests/a-63646625?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf