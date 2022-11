Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 02:55 Hits: 7

Germany has urged Italy to help migrants who have been onboard a German-flagged NGO boat for more than a week, saying charity vessels operating in the Mediterranean play an important role in saving lives at sea.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221104-germany-urges-italy-to-help-migrants-stranded-onboard-ngo-boats