Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 06:40 Hits: 5

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221104-is-florida-governor-ron-desantis-emerging-as-the-new-and-improved-donald-trump