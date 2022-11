Category: World Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 07:36 Hits: 7

PASIR GUDANG: Three men have been arrested by the police here in connection with a fight that broke out following an accident near a petrol station. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/11/04/johor-cops-arrest-three-for-039rioting039-after-car-gets-overturned