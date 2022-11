Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 20:47 Hits: 4

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Donald Trump when he was president, expects his influence on the Republican Party to be evident in next week’s elections. She spoke at a Monitor Breakfast about the needs and strengths of the party.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/monitor_breakfast/2022/1103/Kellyanne-Conway-An-insider-s-look-at-the-Republican-Party?icid=rss