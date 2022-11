Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 21:23 Hits: 3

The impact of Georgia’s 2021 election law is being scrutinized as voters head to the polls. Supporters are claiming vindication by high rates of early voting, but critics say the verdict is still out.

