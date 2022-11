Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:40 Hits: 1

Free, independent, and pluralistic media are as necessary to democracy as elections, parliaments, and independent judges. But those who deliver the facts to inform citizens are increasingly coming under attack – and not only in war zones.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/independent-journalists-face-growing-threats-worldwide-by-alexander-schallenberg-and-teresa-ribeiro-2022-11