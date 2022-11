Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 16:30 Hits: 1

If Americans cast their midterm ballots for Republicans out of anger over inflation, they will not get lower inflation. Instead, they will see benefits, programs, and rights valued by the majority of Americans systematically gutted, as well as more threats to American democracy itself.

