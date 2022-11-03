The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukraine Skeptical of Ceasefire Russia Could Use to Cement Occupation, Even as Grain Exports Resume

As G7 leaders discuss supporting Ukrainian defense forces against Russia, we speak with Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group, about the possibility of diplomacy to end the war. It is possible for the U.N. to help broker a peace deal, says Gowan. However, “the Ukrainians are very skeptical about accepting a ceasefire because they fear that Russia will pause hostilities, but it won’t pull its troops back from the territories it’s seized since February,” he adds.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/3/ukraine_skeptical_of_russia_ceasefire_russia

