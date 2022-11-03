African Nations Reliant on Grain Imports Seek Ukraine Diplomacy as U.S. Europe Align Against Russia

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:44 Hits: 3

We look at the impact of the war in Ukraine on the continent of Africa with Adebayo Olukoshi, an international relations scholar based in Johannesburg, South Africa. African nations import much of their grain. With their significant dependency on Ukrainian wheat and fertilizer in the Global South, “there is a wish for much more investment in diplomacy” between Ukraine and Russia, says Olukoshi. He says many African nations have more amicable relations with Russia due to the Soviet Union’s support for anticolonial struggles before its dissolution.

