Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 06:23 Hits: 5

The United States will try to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and its brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on November 2.

