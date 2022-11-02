'Earmarks of a La Cosa Nostra organization': Why Donald Trump's inner circle is unlikely to flip

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 22:45 Hits: 5

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi discussed efforts by federal investigators to get the cooperation of Kash Patel, the former acting Secretary of Defense, in their pursuit of the Mar-a-Lago documents case against former President Donald Trump — including a possible offer of partial immunity.

Even that deal won't be easy to make, argued Figliuzzi, because Trump has run his inner circle like a mob boss — and has an enormous amount of leverage to keep Patel silent.

"Do public announcements or declarations or loyalty to, his words not mine, the boss weigh into any prosecution strategies on the part of the DOJ?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.

"I think it clearly signals that they have a potential witness that isn't going to play ball easily," said Figliuzzi. "I think that is part of the reason why they are seriously, reportedly, considering offering him at least limited use immunity. He's not someone who's going to give up. This is having all the earmarks of a La Cosa Nostra organization, where the don demands loyalty and no one snitches on the Don. So yeah, I think that's playing into it."

Indeed, said Figliuzzi, Trump could offer Patel any number of incentives to stay loyal — including "the possibility of Kash Patel as your next FBI director" should Trump win another term in 2024.

"That's where we are here," said Figliuzzi. "It's an interesting strategy ... there's really only one person it seems to point to and why they would give Patel such immunity, because they're looking at the boss, as Patel said, and that's a clear signal to all of us that they're dead serious about looking at Trump and his culpability."

