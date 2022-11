Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 04:33 Hits: 4

The statement from the outgoing president comes after days of highway roadblocks and other demonstrations to protest the result of the presidential election on Sunday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bolsonaro-asks-supporters-to-unblock-roads/a-63631948?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf