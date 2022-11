Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 02:57 Hits: 5

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday held rallies to call for an armed forces intervention following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that military experts say is out of the question.

