Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 03:07 Hits: 6

North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20221103-north-korea-missile-barrage-triggers-evacuation-warnings-in-japan