The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Zaporizhzhia plant disconnected from power grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

Category: World Hits: 6

Live: Zaporizhzhia plant disconnected from power grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom said Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged high voltage lines. Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine’s guarantees it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations were “sufficient” for Moscow’s resumption of participation in a four-way grain export deal. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1). 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221103-live-zaporizhzhia-plant-disconnected-from-power-grid-after-russian-shelling-ukraine-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version