Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 21:06 Hits: 2

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have brought a calm back to No. 10, but the ruling Conservatives remain out of touch with much of the British public. How do they get back in sync?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/1102/How-can-British-Conservatives-get-on-the-same-page-with-the-public?icid=rss