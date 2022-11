Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 15:29 Hits: 1

By issuing misleading claims about its policies and their likely effects, US President Joe Biden's administration is squandering one of its most important resources: credibility. Today's fraught geopolitical environment requires more transparency, and less spin, about the hard choices that governments face.

