Wednesday, 02 November 2022

Across the Global North, one of the climate movement’s dominant narratives is that climate change will affect “future generations” and today’s young people over the course of their lifetimes. Yet this focus completely ignores the ravages that marginalized communities are already suffering, even in Europe.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-climate-movement-racial-blind-spots-by-nani-jansen-reventlow-2022-11