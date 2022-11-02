The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Working People Everywhere Have Had It : SEIU Pres. Mary Kay Henry on Unions Mobilizing for Midterms

We look at the high stakes of the midterm elections for workers, including in key battleground states. Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, says they are campaigning to empower working people, especially infrequent voters of color and new immigrants, to vote in their best interests. “We have got to make our votes a demand, and not a show of support for candidates that are with us one day and against us the next,” says Henry.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/2/seiu_president_mary_kay_henry_mobilizing

