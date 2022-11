Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 07:04 Hits: 11

Less than three weeks before the tournament kicks off, the Qatar World Cup remains shrouded in controversy – largely due to the deaths of migrants constructing the stadiums under dreadful conditions. FRANCE 24 spoke to the co-author of a new book detailing their plight.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20221102-just-hell-new-book-shines-light-on-migrant-deaths-ahead-of-qatar-world-cup