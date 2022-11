Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 07:23 Hits: 7

IPOH: Not wanting to contest in the same constituency as his brother, popular preacher and ustaz Datuk Mohammad Kazim Elias decided to pull out as a candidate for GE15. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/11/02/ge15-preacher-kazim-pulls-out-as-bn-candidate-to-avoid-clash-with-brother-says-source