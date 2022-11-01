Watch: Fox News town hall audience cheers for Tim Ryan's answer to a question on restricting abortion

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 23:30 Hits: 3

United States Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) received a huge round of applause during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday for his answer to a question about what restrictions he accepts on abortion.

Ryan is running against right-wing Republican JD Vance to replace retiring GOP Senator Rob Portman. Vance is a conservative writer, activist, and lawyer who defines himself as "pro-life." His campaign has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"There's a story or two every single week of people – women – who are in this tragic situation, their life becomes at risk. They have to go to Illinois," Ryan said. "Now, JD Vance wants a national abortion ban, and he wouldn't be happy with these people going to Illinois. He wants them to have to get a passport to go to Canada. He called rape 'inconvenient.'"

Anchor Bret Baier noted that Vance supports Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) proposal to limit abortions to 15 weeks and asked Ryan if there is a time limit on how long women should be legally permitted to terminate a pregnancy. "What's your number? What's the – you say you don't want it afterward. Is there a number?"

Ryan's response roused the audience to cheers.

"I think we go back to Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade was in the third term. In the third term of Roe v. Wade, you could only do it if there was some kind of medical emergency," said Ryan. "We don't want JD Vance or [Senator] Ted Cruz [R-Texas] and all these guys in the doctor's office."

