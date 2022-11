Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 23:25 Hits: 3

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.

