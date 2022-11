Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 00:46 Hits: 3

Denmark's left-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reached out to the centre for broader collaboration on Wednesday after winning a one-seat majority in a nail-biter general election.

