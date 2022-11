Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:14 Hits: 3

North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20221102-n-korea-fires-missile-that-cross-maritime-borders-with-s-korea-for-first-time