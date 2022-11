Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 20:39 Hits: 2

Brazil’s runoff election underscored the country’s deep divides. Despite protests contesting his win, President-elect Lula says his focus will be on unity.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/1101/There-are-not-two-Brazils-Can-President-elect-Lula-bridge-deep-divides?icid=rss