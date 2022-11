Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 05:50 Hits: 3

From Haaland to Salah and Alaba, this year's World Cup will be without some of the biggest names in football.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/11/2/the-best-of-the-ten-missing-out-on-the-qatar-world-cup