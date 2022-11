Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 16:45 Hits: 2

EU member states’ widely divergent responses to surging gas and electricity prices are inappropriate for addressing what is obviously a common European challenge. With winter fast approaching, the absence of common guidelines for national energy policies should be regarded as an economic emergency.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/europe-energy-disaster-unless-common-strategy-is-agreed-by-jean-pisani-ferry-2022-11