While the EU-US-led financial and trade measures initially seemed impressive, they failed to have the crippling economic effect that the West was hoping for. To leverage the full potential of sanctions, participants must overcome their coordination problems and impose targeted export embargoes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/russia-sanctions-more-effective-ukraine-by-ricardo-hausmann-et-al-2022-11