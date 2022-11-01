End the Occupation: Norwegian Refugee Council Warns Israeli Elections May Empower Extremist Parties

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 12:29 Hits: 4

As Israel holds national elections amid increasing crackdowns on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, we speak with Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who is in Jerusalem and has been speaking with Palestinian families in the Occupied Territories. He is calling on Israel to end its decades-long occupation. He describes the ongoing Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes and the growth of illegal settlements, and says the situation is likely to get worse after elections as the political parties expected to make major gains are “in favor of illegal settlements, colonization of occupied land and the displacement of Palestinian families.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/1/jan_egeland_israel_election_november_2022