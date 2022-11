Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:21 Hits: 6

The mayor of Kyiv says electricity and water supplies have been restored after a day of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, including hydroelectric power stations, that caused blackouts, mobile phone outages, and reductions in water supplies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-missile-strikes-energy-infrastucture/32110116.html