Russian FM at Russia-China Friendship Association’s 65th Anniv.

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 02:32 Hits: 6

At a press conference entitled "The Role of Public Diplomacy in the Establishment, Recovery and Development of Russia-China Relations," Lavrov hailed the strategic partnership between the two nations, while denouncing pressures from the West.

The Foreign Ministry denounced the use by "the collective West" of "totally unscrupulous methods of geopolitical engineering against Russia and China," seeking to maintain its hegemony.

Despite such a geopolitical scenario, "Moscow-Beijing ties are one of the key factors in the efforts to democratize international relations and establish a fairer multipolar world order," Lavrov said.

The Russian diplomat praised public diplomacy for the close bilateral cooperation system of both nations. "Its contribution to the promotion of the impartial image of our countries and popularization of each other's best achievements in the fields of science, culture and art is relevant and weighty."

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sat sent a congratulatory letter to the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Russia-China Friendship Association. Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent greetings to the gathering of the anniversary on the same day. pic.twitter.com/brptrgK4HM October 31, 2022

The Russia-China Friendship Association's main objective is strengthening friendship between the peoples of the two nations, promoting multi-polarization and safeguarding world peace to acjointcommon development.

China's Chargé d'Affaires in Russia Sun Weidong also conveyed a message on this day. "Sino-Russian relations are among the most important bilateral relations in the world. They also represent the best example of relations between great powers that share the highest degree of mutual trust and the highest level of cooperation."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russian-FM-at-Russia-China-Friendship-Associations-65th-Anniv.-20221031-0019.html